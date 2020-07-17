Audi Recalls A8 and S8 Due to Fire Risk

Audi recall issued for 13,700 cars because of loose engine compartment seals.

July 16, 2020 — Audi is recalling more than 13,700 model year 2013-2018 Audi S8 and A8 cars because the seals around the engine compartments may come loose and contact hot engine components.

Audi says in "rare cases," the seals may loosen due to routine engine vibrations while driving and the seals can get so hot components can become scorched or even catch fire.

The automaker tracked the problem to a wire helix profile used within the engine compartment seal that can become deformed due to extreme temperature changes which occur in the engine compartment.

An owner may notice the engine compartment seal is no longer in the correct position when looking under the hood.

Audi learned of problems in September 2019 after field reports were filed from outside North America indicating "thermal overload" around the engine compartment covers and seals. Tests were conducted through March 2020 which proved the engine cover seal can move out of position from being deformed.

Engineers knew the engine compartment cover must be removed for maintenance, but no connection was found between previous repairs and a dislocated engine compartment seal.

Nearly 13,000 S8 and A8 cars are recalled in the U.S. and more than 800 are recalled in Canada.

The Audi S8 and A8 recall is expected to begin September 4, 2020. Audi dealers will install retaining plates to prevent the engine compartment seals from loosening.

Audi owners with questions should call 800-253-2834 and refer to recall number 51G6.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of the Audi models named in the engine seal recall.