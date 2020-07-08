Chevrolet Cobalt and HHR Fuel Leaks Investigated

Feds look at 614,000 Cobalt cars and HHR SUVs after 208 fuel leak complaints were filed.

July 7, 2020 — Chevy Cobalt and Chevrolet HHR fuel leaks are under investigation by the government after more than 200 complaints were filed about the 2008-2010 Cobalt cars and 2008-2009 Chevrolet HHR SUVs.

"I am going to get my car fixed by a private mechanic. I refuse to feed the Corporate Chevy monster for obvious reasons. I am going to rid myself of this POS ASAP. I have had other issues with it. I will never, EVER buy a Chevy again. Neither will my children. Pray that Chevy gets what is coming to them and that they go bankrupt with NO BAIL OUT." - 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt owner

"Fuel lines rusted and leaking. Leak located on drivers side just before rear tire. Upon examination it appears that the two fuel lines are wrapped with insulation of some sort due to the lines proximity to the exhaust. This insulation has been trapping moisture for years causing the oxidation of non stainless steel fuel lines. This dangerous condition was noticed while the vehicle was stopped. I have taken the vehicle to a mechanic and have been told that the lines must be replaced which will cost approx 650 dollars." - 2008 Chevrolet HHR owner

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened the fuel leak investigation into more than 614,000 General Motors vehicles based on fuel leaks caused by corrosion of the metal fuel lines under the vehicles near the left rear wheel wells.

Safety regulators believe the corrosion occurs at the polymer blocks that attach the fuel lines to the vehicles. The leaks occur under insulation heat shields adjacent to the exhaust pipes and mufflers.

Leaking fuel that makes contact with a hot ignition source can cause a fire, but none of the 208 complaints indicate any fires or injuries.

However, NHTSA has requested any complaints about the vehicles which were submitted directly to GM because those reports haven't been seen by federal safety regulators.

NHTSA didn't announce more details about the preliminary fuel leak investigation.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Chevrolet Cobalt and HHR investigation.

Check out what owners say about fuel leaks in the GM cars and SUVs.