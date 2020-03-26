Ford E-Series Recall Ordered For Stalled Engines

Model year 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles may suffer from wiring and circuit problems.

March 25, 2020 — A Ford-E-Series recall has been ordered for 3,600 model year 2021 stripped chassis and cutaway vehicles.

Ford says the vehicles could stall because frame-mounted wire harnesses chafe on the frames and damage the wire harnesses and the circuits within them.

Ford didn't say how it discovered the problem on the brand new vehicles, but all the recalled E-Series vehicles were built in Ohio between May 11, 2019, to January 30, 2020.

The wiring that could chafe is associated with the antilock braking, trailer tow and fuel systems. The stall dangers come from damage to the fuel pump circuits, and the automaker says the engines can stall without warning and without the ability to restart.

About 2,871 E-Series vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and another 760 are recalled in Canada.

Although a stalled engine can cause serious safety hazards, Ford says it is unaware of any crashes, fires or injuries.

Ford dealerships will inspect the wire harnesses for damage and apply anti-abrasion tape over the area and check the clearance to any surrounding components if no damage is found.

If the wire harnesses are damaged, technicians will perform the same repairs while also installing new wires.

Ford E-Series owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 20S13.