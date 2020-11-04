Ford Explorer Toe Link Recall: 13 Crashes, 6 Injuries

Ford recalls 375,000 Explorers that were allegedly repaired during a previous toe link recall.

November 4, 2020 — A Ford Explorer toe link recall for more than 375,000 SUVs is necessary even though the Explorers were allegedly repaired in a 2019 recall.

The 2013-2017 Ford Explorers were sold in certain areas where corrosion is common due to road salt, but Ford didn't explain which areas are affected.

But the automaker did say the Explorers experienced fractured rear suspension toe links after dealerships performed repairs during the previous recall.

A busted toe link can cause serious steering problems, something seen in the 13 crashes and six injuries caused by the fractures.

The U.S. Ford Explorer toe link recall includes about 350,000 SUVs, and more than 25,000 Explorers are recalled in Canada.

All the vehicles were built in Chicago from September 4, 2012, to January 25, 2017.

Ford dealers will perform torque inspections of the cross-axis ball joints and replace them as necessary.

Ford Explorer owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 20S62.