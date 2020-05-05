Ford Fuel Pump Lawsuit Says CP4 is Defective

Ford Super Duty diesel trucks are allegedly equipped with Bosch fuel pumps that quickly fail.

May 5, 2020 — A Ford fuel pump lawsuit alleges the Bosch CP4 pumps are defective in 2011-present Ford Super Duty diesel trucks equipped with 6.7L Power Stroke engines.

The CP4 high-pressure fuel injection pumps allegedly cannot handle U.S. diesel fuel specifications.

The class action lawsuit alleges the fuel pumps have lubrication and water content problems, forcing the pumps to run dry and causing metal to rub against metal.

Metal-to-metal contact is allegedly caused by air pockets inside the pumps during operation, running the pumps dry until the "time bomb" explodes.

The lawsuit says the fuel pumps secretly deposit metal shavings and debris throughout the fuel injection systems and the engines, causing the pumps to fail without warning.

Allegedly sending even more metal shavings throughout the systems and engines, the failed CP4 pumps then cause total engine failures without warning, leaving drivers stranded without their trucks.

The CP4 fuel pumps allegedly operate at high pressures to achieve greater fuel efficiency by pumping less fuel through the engines, something that has been a success in Europe. But the class action alleges cleaner diesel fuel in the U.S. makes the CP4 fuel pumps out of specification and causes inadequate lubrication.

Ford allegedly blames the CP4 fuel pump failures on contaminated fuel, a problem not covered by warranties.

"Consumers are left with repair bills that range from $8,000.00 to $20,000.00 per vehicle. Some victims of Ford’s grand scam are American businesses who own several vehicles and have suffered multiple failures." - CP4 class action lawsuit

The plaintiffs say they paid a lot of money ($50,000 to $80,000) for the dependability of new diesel 6.7L Super Duty trucks equipped with fuel pumps that allegedly aren't compatible with American diesel fuel.

The plaintiffs also allege Ford knew the CP4 diesel fuel pumps allegedly wouldn't work because the auto industry across the country was fully aware of problems associated with American diesel fuel and high-pressure fuel pumps.

Ford allegedly had experience with fuel injection pump failures when cleaner diesel standards were first implemented in the 1990s.

And by 2002, the Truck & Engine Manufacturers Association acknowledged the lower lubricity of American diesel fuel could cause fuel injection system component failures in pumps manufactured for European diesel specifications.

According to the plaintiffs, Ford has a history of denying problems with the fuel pumps going back to 2010 when the automaker allegedly said substandard fuels were to blame.

The Ford fuel pump lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida: Nunez, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Morgan & Morgan, Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.