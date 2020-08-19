Ford Mustang MT82 Lawsuit Alleges Transmissions Fail

Ford Mustang class action lawsuit alleges MT82 transmissions slip, jerk, engage harshly and fail.

August 19, 2020 — A Ford Mustang MT82 lawsuit alleges the manual transmissions are defective in 2011-2019 cars purchased or leased in California.

According to the Ford Mustang MT82 class action lawsuit, the transmissions jerk, slip, engage harshly, clash gears and eventually wear out and fail.

Mustang drivers allegedly must pay for transmission repairs as internal parts fall apart and fail, allegedly because the automaker tried to save money on the transmissions.

Ford allegedly can't properly repair the transmissions, causing Mustang owners to pay for MT82 shift forks, shift shafts, synchronizers and clutch assemblies.

The Ford Mustang MT82 lawsuit says Ford made a mistake by switching from Tremec and Borg Warner transmissions to the cheaper Chinese-made Getrag manual transmissions. It is allegedly the Getrag MT82 and MT82-D4 transmissions that contain the defects and have caused nothing but problems for Mustang lessees and owners.

Mustang drivers are allegedly driving cars with decreased values because of the MT82 transmissions, but trying to convince dealerships to properly repair the cars is allegedly hopeless.

Even if a dealership replaces the MT82 transmission, the lawsuit alleges the Mustang owner will still have problems because one defective transmission is replaced with another defective manual transmission. This allegedly does nothing but cause the vehicle to lose even more of its value.

As alleged proof Ford has known about the MT82 transmission problems, the lawsuit references seven special service messages and technical service bulletins (TSBs) issued to dealers since 2011.

Those messages and bulletins relate to the transmissions and shifting problems experienced by Mustang drivers.

According to the Ford Mustang MT82 lawsuit, the TSBs advised dealer technicians to perform these actions if car owners complained.

Drain and refill the transmission.

Remove and disassemble the transmission.

Replace 3rd/4th shift fork, the countershaft 3rd gear and the 3rd/4th gear synchronizer hub and sleeve.

Replace the gearshift lever.

Inspect and replace the clutch pedal position switch and bracket.

Remove the shift rail detents.

Replace the 1st/2nd shift for the main shaft 2nd gear, the 1st/2nd gear synchronizer hub and sleeve.

Reassemble the transmission.

The MT82 lawsuit argues that even though Ford knows about the alleged transmission problems, the automaker tells technicians to deny there are defects in the transmissions. In addition, the plaintiff alleges Ford developed standard answers to customers when drivers complained about the transmissions.

"Specifically, on information and belief, when customers complain to Ford about the Transmission Defect, customers are told that Transmission Defect is caused by wear and tear, user error, or aggressive driving." - Ford Mustang MT82 lawsuit

According to the class action, Ford should stop selling the Mustangs, return all profits and make full restitution to 2011-2019 Ford Mustang owners and lessees.

The Ford Mustang MT82 lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: El-Rifai, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Capstone Law APC, Gordon & Partners PA, and Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from Ford Mustang drivers.