Ford Recalls Edge, Escape, Transit Connect, Lincoln MKX and Corsair

Ford recalls 97 vehicles that may leak transmission fluid and catch fire.

September 23, 2020 — Ford is recalling 97 model year 2019-2020 Edge, Transit Connect, Lincoln MKX, 2020 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair vehicles because of transmission fluid leaks.

The leaks could cause damage to the transmission, and fluid that leaks on an ignition source can start a fire.

Ford says the problem is caused by the start/stop accumulator endcap that may have loose or even missing bolts.

Ford dealers will replace the start/stop accumulators, and owners should receive recall notices within a few days.

Ford owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 20S49.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from owners of the vehicles named in the recall.