Ford Recalls Expeditions Again Over Seat Belts

Ford recalls 123 Expedition SUVs because children may be misclassified as adults in seats.

September 27, 2020 — About 123 model year 2020 Ford Expeditions may have seat belt tension sensors that may incorrectly classify child occupants as adults.

This could cause the passenger airbag to deploy when it shouldn't.

This is the second recall this year for Ford Expedition SUVs because of the seat belt tension sensors.

The Ford Expedition recall is expected to begin October 12, 2020, when dealerships will replace the seat belt buckles.

Expedition owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 20S54.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Ford Expeditions.