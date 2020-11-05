GM Start-Stop Accumulator Recall Involves 194,000 Vehicles

General Motors recalls vehicles that may leak transmission fluid onto hot components, causing fires.

November 4, 2020 — General Motors start-stop accumulator problems have caused a recall of more than 194,000 of these vehicles at risk of fires due to transmission fluid leaks.

2018-2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2018-2019 Buick LaCrosse

2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2018-2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2018-2020 GMC Terrain

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2019-2020 Buick Encore

2019-2020 Buick Enclave

2019-2020 Cadillac XT4

2019-2020 Chevrolet Blazer

2019-2020 GMC Acadia

2020 Cadillac XT6

According to GM, the start-stop accumulator endcap may have missing or loose bolts which could result in a transmission oil leak and may cause a loss of propulsion. The fire risk enters the picture if leaking transmission fluid makes contact with an ignition source.

The assembly line software had errors that may have caused the start-stop accumulators to be moved out without two required bolts.

GM discovered two missing bolts on two start-stop transmission accumulators supplied by Borg Warner in July. The supplier inspected more than 21,000 accumulators and GM engineers tested the components to understand the effect of the missing bolts.

"Bench testing was completed on September 21, 2020 and showed potential failures prior to end-of-life on start-stop accumulators with missing bolts for one of the two affected transmission designs." - GM's investigation

GM decided to order the recall but says it isn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to the missing bolts.

The accumulator recall is expected to begin December 14, 2020. GM dealers will replace the accumulators if any bolts are missing.

Owners may contact GMC at 888-988-7267, Buick customer service at 800-955-9007, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or Cadillac customer service at 800-458-8006.

GM's recall number is N202313440.