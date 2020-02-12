Honda Odyssey EX-L, Touring and Elite Recalled After Fires

Honda recalls 258,000 minivans after fires from the accessory power outlet wire harnesses.

February 12, 2020 — A 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey recall has been ordered after three fires occurred because of the third-row accessory power outlet wire harnesses.

Honda Odyssey EX-L, Touring and Elite wire harnesses, which lead to the third-row accessory power outlets, may have been damaged when the interior panels were installed.

According to Honda, the panel can pinch the wiring between the metal body of the minivan and the panel. A damaged wire harness can cause a short-circuit and overheat the harness cover, something that has caused at least three fires.

However, the automaker says no injuries have been reported.

More than 258,000 Odyssey minivans are recalled, with about 241,000 affected in the U.S. and 17,228 recalled in Canada.

Honda Odyssey EX-L, Touring and Elite owners will receive recall notices in March 2020.

The minivans need their power outlet wire harnesses rerouted and wrapped with insulating tape, but the harnesses will be replaced if dealer technicians notice damage to the wiring.

Odyssey owners with questions should call Honda at 888-234-2138.