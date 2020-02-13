Honda Recalls Passport and Pilot SUVs For Erasable Label Ink

Honda recalls 10,600 SUVs with labels printed with ink that can be erased by cleaning chemicals.

February 13, 2020 — Honda is recalling more than 10,600 Passport and Pilot SUVs because the ink on the doorjamb certification labels can be erased if certain cleaners make contact with the labels.

About 10,050 model year 2020 Honda Passports and Pilots are recalled in the U.S., and nearly 600 are recalled in Canada.

Any solvent cleaner can remove the ink and leave a driver guessing about the gross axle weight ratings and tire size information. Honda discovered the faulty labels when the ink was smudged during a routine quality check in January.

A Honda investigation determined someone installed the wrong printer ribbon in the label printer.

Honda hasn't received any warranty claims or complaints, but the problem still needs to be resolved.

The Honda Passport and Pilot recall is expected to begin March 17, 2020, when dealerships will replace the certification labels.

SUV drivers with questions should call the automaker at 888-234-2138 and refer to recall number B6T. Canadian owners may call 888-946-6329.

CarComplaints.com has Honda Pilot complaints and Honda Passport complaints.