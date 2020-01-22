Honda Recalls 2.4 Million Vehicles For Takata NADI Airbags

Acura and Honda vehicles may have airbags that could either explode or fail to deploy correctly.

January 22, 2020 — A Honda and Acura Takata airbag inflator recall has been issued for about 2.4 million vehicles, but the recall differs from previous recalls involving Takata inflators.

However, according to Honda, recall repairs in the following models may not be performed until 2021.

1997-1998 Acura CL 2.2-liter

1997-1999 Acura CL 3-liter

1998-1999 Acura CL 2.3-liter

2001-2002 Acura CL 3.2-liter

2001-2002 Acura MDX

1998-2003 Acura RL 3.5-liter

1999-2001 Acura TL 3.2-liter

1998-2000 Honda Accord

1996-2000 Honda Civic

1997-2001 Honda CR-V

1998-2001 Honda Odyssey

1997-1998 Honda EV Plus

The recall was ordered after Takata contacted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about problems with non-azide driver inflators (NADIs) in older model vehicles.

Honda is just one automaker affected by problems with seals that can allow moisture and air to leak into the inflators.

Similar to the recalls of millions of Takata airbag inflators across the globe, airbags equipped with non-azide inflators can explode when they deploy. But unlike those previous recalls, the non-azide inflators can also cause the airbags to deploy too slowly to protect occupants.

Honda is aware of one NADI-equipped airbag that exploded in a 1997 Civic in Texas. That incident occurred in 2012, but the automaker also knows of two additional reports of airbag inflators that exploded while the vehicles were being scrapped in Japan.

Honda will mail initial recall notices in March 2020, and second notices will be mailed when replacement inflators are available, possibly not for another year.

Acura and Honda customers with questions should call 888-234-2138.