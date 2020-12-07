Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit: Incorrect Window Stickers

Hyundai vehicles allegedly should be equipped with blind spot and rear cross traffic assist features

December 6, 2020 — A Hyundai class action lawsuit alleges the automaker sold vehicles with certain safety features advertised on the window stickers when in fact the vehicles are missing those features.

The Hyundai class action lawsuit was filed by the Florida owner of a 2020 Hyundai Ioniq after he received a letter from the automaker about missing safety features.

According to the plaintiff, the window sticker said the vehicle was equipped with Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist systems.

Those assist features are active collision avoidance systems which automatically apply the brakes to help avoid a crash if the driver ignores certain warnings. On the other side are passive warning systems that provide drivers with warnings, but the systems don't automatically apply the brakes.

However, the plaintiff received a letter from Hyundai describing how the window sticker was wrong.

"Hyundai recently discovered your 2020 Ioniq’s original window sticker had incorrect information on the availability of certain features available on your vehicle. Your vehicle is NOT equipped with Blind Spot and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist systems; however, these vehicles ARE equipped with Blind Spot and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning systems." - Hyundai letter sent to plaintiff

According to the Hyundai class action lawsuit, owners and lessees in Florida were deceived by false and deceptive representations on the window stickers, also called Monroney labels.

The plaintiff says Florida consumers were made to believe their Hyundai vehicles were equipped with important collision avoidance assist systems, not just collision avoidance warning systems.

The Hyundai class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida: Toran, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America Corporation.

The plaintiff is represented by the Bolliger Law Group, PLLC.