Hyundai Sonata Recall Includes 5,000 Model Year 2020 Cars

Hyundai Sonatas have incorrect tire pressure labels on the doors and in the manuals.

March 8, 2020 — A Hyundai Sonata recall for more than 5,000 cars has been announced because the tire pressure labels are wrong.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata tire pressure labels are located inside the driver's door, but they currently have the wrong information concerning tire sizes.

In addition, the tire pressure information in the owner's manuals is wrong.

The labels have the incorrect values for sidewall aspect ratios and may cause owners to install the wrong tires.

Hyundai discovered the problem in February during a routine line inspection when 2020 Sonatas were being shipped with factory tires that didn't match the tire size specifications indicated on the tire labels.

The automaker says no crashes or injuries have occurred because of the incorrect tire pressure labels.

The cars were built between October 22, 2019, and February 13, 2020.

Hyundai dealers will install new stickers over the old tire pressure labels, including in the owner's manuals.

Sonata owners will be contacted at the end of April 2020, but the automaker can be reached at 855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 190.

