Hyundai Veracruz Valve Cover Gasket Recall: Take #2

Hyundai recalls 60,000 SUVs that were recalled in 2014 for leaking valve cover gaskets.

November 22, 2020 — A Hyundai Veracruz valve cover gasket recall has been issued six years after a Veracruz recall was issued for the same problem.

More than 60,000 model year 2007-2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUVs may suffer from oil leaks caused by the cylinder bank cover gaskets.

The leaking oil may hit the alternator and prevent the battery charging system from working correctly.

The alternator can be damaged by leaking oil and cause the charging system warning light to illuminate and the Veracruz to stall.

As the alternator voltage decreases the airbag and check engine light warning lights may illuminate. The SUVs will enter limp home modes if drivers continue to drive the vehicles. A driver may notice the Veracruz surging or hesitating as the charging system continues to fail.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Hyundai in September after repeated complaints about Veracruz SUVs allegedly repaired during the 2014 valve cover gasket recall.

Regulators working with Hyundai discovered about 83% of the vehicles had been repaired during the 2014 recall and about 1% of the vehicles suffered from gasket leaks about two years later. Hyundai believed, due to the low incident rate, that dealers may have made repair mistakes in about 1% of the vehicles.

The automaker also determined drivers received warnings before the vehicles stalled, so Hyundai decided to extend warranty coverage for the Verzcruz SUVs for vehicles that had gasket leaks. However, NHTSA contacted Hyundai and recommended an official recall to properly repair all the vehicles.

According to Hyundai, no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Dealerships must follow specific instructions this time, including methods for properly cleaning the areas and applying RTV sealant where leaks occur.

In addition, Hyundai will reimburse Veracruz customers who paid for gasket repairs.

The Hyundai Veracruz valve cover gasket recall is expected to begin January 8, 2021.

Veracruz owners with questions should call Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask for information about recall number 197.