Kia Telluride SUVs Recalled For Trailer Brake Light Failures

Nearly 87,000 SUVs equipped with Smart Cruise Control need new wire harnesses.

August 6, 2020 — Nearly 87,000 model year 2020 Kia Telluride SUVs are recalled if the vehicles are equipped with Smart Cruise Control (SCC).

Kia says when a trailer is connected to the SUV, the brake lights of the trailer won't function when the cruise control applies the brakes.

One of the functions of the SCC is to apply the brakes to slow the vehicle when the system senses a vehicle in front of it within the set distance. Failure of the trailer brake lights is a violation of federal safety standards because of the increased risk to safety.

Kia discovered the problem in June when a Telluride customer filed a complaint. The automaker conducted testing using a trailer harness and various braking inputs, including with the cruise control systems. That's when engineers discovered the trailer lights failed when the SCC activated the brakes.

The trailer lights failed to function because no illumination signal was sent.

Kia says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the trailer light failures.

Kia dealerships will install additional wire harnesses to the main fuse boxes to send signals to the trailer brake lights.

The Telluride recall should begin September 10, 2020.

Owners of the recalled Telluride SUVs may call the automaker at 800-333-4542 and use recall number SC194.