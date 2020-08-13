Lincoln Corsair SUVs Recalled Due To Coil Spring Problems

Corsairs may have rear coil springs that corrode and detach from the SUVs.

August 13, 2020 — More than 3,500 model year 2020 Lincoln Corsair SUVs because of problems with the left and right rear coil springs and toe link brackets.

Ford says there may not be enough clearance between those components, causing the springs and brackets to touch.

The protective coating on the coil springs can wear away and allow corrosion, causing the coil springs to prematurely wear out and break. A fractured coil spring can separate from the Corsair and become a road hazard to other drivers.

However, Ford is unaware of any crash or injury reports related to the coil springs and toe link brackets.

Nearly 3,000 Lincoln Corsair SUVs are recalled in the U.S., 491 are recalled in Canada and 141 SUVs are recalled in Mexico.

All the Lincoln SUVs were built in Kentucky between January 7 and October 21, 2019.

Lincoln dealers will check the clearance and if needed, technicians will trim the toe link bracket edges and new coil springs will be installed.

Lincoln Corsair owners may call 866-436-7332 and use recall number 20S41.

