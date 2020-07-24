Lincoln MKX and Lincoln Nautilus SUVs Recalled

Lincoln MKX and Lincoln Nautilus SUVs need repairs if equipped with 16-way electric tilt seats.

July 23, 2020 — A Lincoln MKX and Lincoln Nautilus recall has been issued for about 24,500 SUVs if they are equipped with 16-way electric tilt seats.

The 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX and 2019-2020 Lincoln Nautilus SUVs may have seat wiring harnesses with improper protection from the edges of the seat cushion frames.

The wire harnesses may become damaged when occupants use the tilt functions of the seats. The 16-way tilt seats have harnesses that each contain 28 separate wires, and damage to just one wire can cause airbag malfunctions.

If two specific wires are damaged and there is a short to the ground, the passenger airbag may not deploy.

If two different specific wires are damaged to the point that bare wire is exposed, and a third exposed wire contacts either of those wires while they are being powered, the passenger or the driver's side airbag may inadvertently deploy.

Ford became aware in December 2019 of an inadvertent seat side airbag deployment in China. The automaker searched for similar reports of side airbag problems and determined five related warranty claims. Those claims were based on occupant classification systems that didn't communicate with the restraint control modules.

In addition to sudden airbag deployments, damaged wire harnesses may cause illuminations of the airbag warning lights.

About 19,300 vehicles are recalled in the U.S., 4,262 are called back in Canada and 1,023 Lincoln vehicles in Mexico are recalled.

The SUVs were built at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Canada from November 11, 2014, to January 24, 2020.

In addition, Lincoln says it is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries related to the seat harnesses.

Lincoln dealers will install flocking tape (part number 164-R4903) on the exposed edges of the 16-way seat cushion frames, inspect the wire harnesses and repair or replace them as needed.

The Lincoln MKX and Lincoln Nautilus recall is expected to begin August 10, 2020.

Lincoln owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 20S37.