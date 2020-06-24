Mercedes-Benz Sunroof Class Action Says Glass Explodes

Mercedes sunroofs allegedly shatter and scare occupants as glass falls on them.

June 23, 2020 — A Mercedes-Benz sunroof class action lawsuit alleges the automaker should pay $200 million, plus court costs and attorney fees, for selling vehicles with shattering sunroofs.

The plaintiff says he owns a 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350 which was being driven by his sister in March 2020 when the sunroof suddenly exploded.

The class action alleges the incident occurred while driving 55 mph on a highway in clear and sunny weather. The plaintiff says his sister heard something like a shotgun blast which caused her to pull over to check the outside of the vehicle.

The driver didn't find any external damage to the vehicle, but when she entered the Mercedes, glass allegedly fell onto her as the sunroof caved in.

The class action alleges large panoramic sunroofs require exact engineering as well as precise strengthening and attachment of the glass. Mercedes has allegedly failed to meet the required standards according to owners who claim the sunroofs cracked, shattered or exploded.

Customers say they are terrified when the sunroofs explode and glass showers vehicle occupants. Mercedes drivers also say they were dangerously distracted when the sunroofs exploded, yet Mercedes-Benz allegedly refuses to recall the vehicles.

In addition, the automaker allegedly fails to warn customers about the sunroof glass, and when customers complain, Mercedes allegedly offers $250 to $500 as good faith gestures as long as the customers agree not to sue.

According to the class action lawsuit, replacing the panoramic sunroof can cost up to $2,000, but the plaintiff claims he was quoted a price of $9,000 to replace his Mercedes sunroof.

According to the plaintiff, he purchased the Mercedes-Benz because he relied on marketing which represented the safety of the vehicle.

Mercedes allegedly should have known about the exploding sunroofs because of complaints from vehicle owners who described their shock of a large explosion followed by falling pieces of glass.

Mercedes-Benz continues to market and sell vehicles with allegedly defective sunroofs, concealing the dangers from customers and potential customers.

The Mercedes sunroof class action lawsuit includes all "persons in the United States of America who purchased one or more of Defendants’ vehicles anytime between 2010 and the present."

In addition, glass manufacturer Saint-Gobain Sekurit is also named as a defendant.

The Mercedes sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division: Pickens, et al., v. Daimler AG, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Washington Law Offices, P.C., of Chicago.