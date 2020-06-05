Nissan Altima Hood Latch Recall: No. 4

Nissan recalls nearly 1.9 million Altima with hoods that may fly off the cars.

June 4, 2020 — A Nissan Altima hood latch recall for nearly 1.9 million model year 2013-2018 cars has been issued because the secondary hood latches may remain unlatched when the hoods are closed.

The Altimas were previously recalled in 2014, 2015 and 2016 to repair hood latch problems that caused the hoods to detach and fly off the cars.

Nissan says it's aware of 16 minor crashes and injuries related to door latches that weren't replaced during earlier door latch recalls. However, the automaker didn't explain what it meant by the word, "minor."

Nissan says a supplier made errors applying coating to the Altima hood latch assemblies resulting in paint not sticking to the latches. The paint may flake off and leave bare metal exposed, which allows the hood latches to corrode. Corrosion may cause mechanical binding that results in failures of the secondary hood latches.

The 2014 Nissan Altima door latch recall included 220,000 model year 2013 cars with hoods that could fly away because of debris and corrosion between the hood inner panels and the secondary latch levers. The hoods wouldn't stay closed if the primary latches accidentally released.

Nissan dealerships were instructed to change the angles of the hood levers, clean and lubricate the latches or replace the hood latches if needed.

The 2015 Nissan Altima hood latch recall included 625,000 model year 2013-2015 cars for the same hood problems, and the 2016 Nissan Altima hood latch recall included 936,000 model year 2013-2015 Nissan Altima cars.

Nissan continued to monitor the field following the three door latch recalls and found the lubricant was not applied consistently by dealerships. This fourth recall will require dealer technicians to replace the hood latch assemblies with new latches that were manufactured with improved anti-corrosion coatings.

Nissan Altima owners should request reimbursements if they paid for repairs to the hood latches.

Owners will once again be contacted to get their Altimas to dealerships, but the automaker didn't announce when recall notices will be mailed.

With questions about the Nissan Altima door latch recall, please call 800-647-7261.