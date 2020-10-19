Porsche Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Emissions

Porsche 911 and Porsche Panamera cars allegedly contain emissions defeat devices.

October 18, 2020 — A Porsche class action lawsuit alleges 2008-2016 Porsche 911 and 2008-2016 Porsche Panamera cars are equipped with illegal emissions defeat devices to turn off emissions controls.

According to the Porsche class action lawsuit, the "scheme" involves the switching of exhaust filters depending on the internal engine modes.

Additionally, Porsche allegedly has admitted it manipulated emissions hardware and software that affects the exhaust systems and engine components used in certification testing.

The Porsche lawsuit alleges the emissions tampering occurred after the engines were type-approved by German’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Porsche 911 owner and California plaintiff Ashish Chadha purchased a used 2012 Porsche 911 Carrerra for $65,800 when the car had 36,539 miles on it. The plaintiff says he flew to a Georgia dealership, paid cash for the car, then had the car shipped to and registered in his home state of California.

But Chadha claims the 911 was equipped with an emissions defeat device to bypass the emissions controls and fool consumers and regulators. The plaintiff says the car doesn't deliver the advertised emissions and fuel economy, and it has caused him to lose money and caused the vehicle to lose its value.

The plaintiff claims part of the reason he purchased the sports car was because of the emissions and fuel economy advertised by Porsche, but the advertisements didn't mention the car was equipped with a device to defeat the emissions controls.

"Had Volkswagen and Porsche disclosed this design, and the fact that Mr. Chadha vehicle emitted unlawfully high levels of pollutants, Mr. Chadha would not have purchased the vehicle, or would have paid less for it." - Porsche class action lawsuit

Chadha says he measured his own vehicle’s fuel efficiency and claims the Porsche consistently gets about five miles per gallon less than promised and never exceeds 20 miles per gallon.

In March 2020, Mr. Chadha noticed his vehicle’s P0456 diagnostic trouble code started to illuminate which indicated a "minor leak." He says he reset the code, added a fuel additive and replaced his gas cap because this was recommended on a Porsche forum.

But the code reappeared in September 2020, so he took his car to the Porsche dealership and was told there was a recall on the valve that enters his car because the valve could get clogged. The plaintiff says he was told it was a common problem and the valve sometimes needed to be replaced several times.

He says he was also told when the code is on, his Porsche 911 generates poorer emissions performance which may be caused by an EVAP leak, causing his car to burn fuel at a lower rate.

The other plaintiff is California 2013 Porsche 911 CS owner Milton Lee, who purchased the car used for $74,000 when the vehicle had about 8,764 miles on the odometer.

The plaintiff says his car was equipped with an emissions defeat device which prevents the car from receiving the fuel economy, high performance and emissions advertised.

Lee says he paid too much for the car due to unfair, unlawful and deceptive conduct by Porsche.

"Mr. Lee selected and ultimately purchased his vehicle, in part, because of the emissions, fuel economy, and performance promised, as represented through advertisements and representations made by Volkswagen and Porsche." - Emissions lawsuit

The Porsche class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division: Chadha, et al., v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc., et al.

The plantiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Seeger Weiss LLP, and Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C.