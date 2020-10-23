Germany: Porsche 911 and Panamera Emissions Investigated

German officials say Porsche contacted them about possible issues with gas-powered cars.

October 23, 2020 — Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) is investigating Porsche over possible emissions issues on gasoline-powered Porsche 911 and Porsche Panamera cars built prior to 2017.

Porsche says it contacted German regulators after internal investigators found possible problems with the emissions systems in gasoline-powered vehicles. The gasoline engines installed in the suspect vehicles were developed between 2008 and 2013.

According to Porsche, internal analysis indicates possible problems with the software and hardware used in certification tests. Specifically, certain components may be different than parts used in series vehicles. However, the automaker hasn't released the number of vehicles under investigation.

Officials are checking multiple hardware parts of the cars, including the axles, gearboxes and other components.

In addition to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, prosecutors in Stuttgart have been informed about possible changes Porsche made to 911 and Panamera cars after they were type-approved.

The changes could mean the vehicles were legal in the beginning but illegal by the time they were shipped and sold.

However, German investigators haven't yet reached that conclusion because the investigations are ongoing.

Porsche has faced fines and lawsuits over diesel emissions cheating, but the German investigation is focused on gasoline-powered 911 and Panamera cars.

Although the current investigation is based in Germany, Porsche says it is verifying the legal status of cars sold in the U.S.

And in the U.S., lawyers have already jumped on the subject by filing a class action lawsuit over gasoline-powered 2008-2016 Porsche 911 and 2008-2016 Porsche Panamera cars.