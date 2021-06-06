Audi Coolant Pump Class Action Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Audi and vehicle owner agree to settle lawsuit that alleges it took too long to repair the vehicles.

June 6, 2021 — An Audi coolant pump class action lawsuit settlement has been reached after vehicle owners complained the turbochargers were affected by defects in the electric coolant pumps.

The Audi lawsuit includes some (not all) of these models.

2013-2016 Audi A4 Sedan & allroad

2013-2017 Audi A5 Sedan & Cabriolet

2013-2017 Audi Q5

2012-2015 Audi A6

According to the Audi owner who filed the class action lawsuit, Audi has known about the coolant pumps since at least 2016 when a recall was announced in January 2017 to allegedly deactivate the power supply to the coolant pump if the pump was blocked with debris.

This was supposed to prevent fires caused by overheated coolant pumps, but the class action alleges the repairs didn't fix the problems.

Audi also ordered a coolant pump recall in April 2018 but owners were told the new replacement pumps wouldn't be available until November 2018. Dealers were told to replace any faulty pumps with new pumps to keep the vehicles going until the newly designed coolant pumps were available.

The Audi owner who sued doesn't allege his coolant pump experienced any problems, but he filed the class action because replacement pumps wouldn't be available for about seven months.

The plaintiff claims Audi should have provided owners and lessees with free vehicles to drive until the permanent replacement pumps were available.

Volkswagen denies all claims of wrongdoing and maintains there is nothing wrong with the vehicles and no warranties were breached.

Audi Coolant Pump Class Action Settlement Terms

According to the settlement, a customer may be eligible for a warranty extension, but there are different "categories" to qualify for an extension.

Category 1: If prior to April 12, 2021, no coolant pump recall has been performed on the vehicle or if only the software update related to the 2017 recall was performed, the duration of the warranty extension on the turbocharger will be the greater of 14 months from April 12, 2021, or nine months from the date which the original vehicle turbocharger warranty expires.

If the turbocharger was replaced by August 10, 2021, then the duration of the warranty extension on the turbocharger will be 14 months from the date the 2018 recall replacement was performed or nine months from the date the original turbocharger warranty expires.

Category 2: If prior to April 12, 2021, the coolant pump recall repair of disconnecting the pump was performed, the duration of the warranty extension on the turbocharger will be 14 months following the expiration of the existing four-year warranty extension on the turbocharger.

There are two additional categories related to warranty extensions you can read by clicking the link below.

Audi is only responsible for work performed by a dealership, not an independent repair shop.

Reimbursement for Cost of Coolant Pump Replacement

If prior to September 14, 2018, a current or former owner or lessee paid out-of-pocket expenses to repair or replace a failed coolant pump, it may be possible to be reimbursed once the settlement is final, based on these conditions.

If the repair or replacement was performed by an Audi dealer, the entire coolant pump cost will be reimbursed.

If the repair or replacement was performed by an independent service center, a customer may be eligible for reimbursement to a maximum of $542.

Rental Car Reimbursement Related to Audi Coolant Pump Recall

An Audi customer may be eligible for reimbursement of a rental car while the dealer was replacing the coolant pump based on a recall.

Customers must submit the required documentation to receive reimbursements.

Claim forms and additional details about warranty extensions can be found at CoolantPumpSettlement.com.

Volkswagen has agreed to pay attorneys for the plaintiff $1,050,000.

The Audi coolant pump class action lawsuit won't be final until a judge approves the settlement agreement. The final fairness hearing is scheduled for June 16, 2021.

The Audi coolant pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Sager, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et. al.

The plaintiff is represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.