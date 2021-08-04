BMW Fuel Pump Recall Over High-Pressure Bosch Pumps

BMW recalls more than 11,000 vehicles with fuel pumps that may malfunction or fail.

August 4, 2021 — A BMW fuel pump recall has been announced for more than 11,200 of these vehicles equipped with high-pressure Bosch fuel pumps that may fail.

2014-2018 BMW 328d

2014-2018 BMW 328d xDrive

2014-2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d

2014-2016 BMW 535d

2014-2016 BMW 535d xDrive

2015 BMW 740Ld xDrive

2015-2017 BMW X3 xDrive28d

BMW says the quality of the fuel could reduce the lubrication of the pump and cause premature wear of the components. Metal shavings could be deposited into the pump housing and cause deviations in the fuel rail pressure.

In 2019 BMW noticed an increased number of fuel pump warranty claims in diesel vehicles outside the U.S. An investigation led BMW to believe fuel quality problems caused the non-U.S. claims.

Engineers also concluded operating temperatures, humidity and other causes could affect how the fuel pumps functioned. However, BMW believed fuel quality was the primary cause of the fuel pump failures.

Engineers did learn most cases occurred during engine start-up, while idling or in a partial-load operating range. In all situations a warning light activated.

Then in early 2021, it was shown the valve lifter has a higher tendency to be affected "due to the use of biodiesel aging products and low viscosity fuel."

The automaker says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the Bosch fuel pumps.

A driver may see a warning light and notice the engine is running rough, or the fuel pump may completely fail and cause the engine to suddenly stall.

BMW will mail fuel pump recall notices September 20, 2021, and dealerships will replace the high-pressure fuel pumps.

Please call 800-525-7417 with questions about the BMW fuel pump recall.