Ford Maverick Truck Recall Issued For Fuel Tank Leaks

Ford recalls 8,000 Maverick trucks in two recalls for model year 2022 vehicles.

December 25, 2021 — Two Ford Maverick truck recalls have been announced for more than 8,000 model year 2022 trucks.

In the largest Maverick recall, Ford says more than 5,400 trucks are recalled to prevent fuel tank leaks and fires.

According to Ford, the Maverick fuel tank may have been damaged by drill holes during the installation of spray-in bed liner.

In November, Ford discovered a Maverick fuel tank problem involving gas leaking onto the ground. Engineers opened an investigation and determined the fuel leaked through a drilled hole in the tank.

"To ensure adequate drain opening, supplier Ground Effects (GFX) cleared nine truck bed drain holes that had been filled with sprayed-in bedliner by drilling out the bedliner material. The drill inadvertently punctured or damaged the fuel tank in some instances. Supplier (GFX) performed this operation without Ford authorization."

In addition to seeing leaking fuel or smelling it, a driver may also see an illuminated evaporative emissions monitor warning light.

Ford isn't aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the leaking fuel tanks.

Ford Maverick truck recall notices will be mailed January 28, 2022, and Ford dealers will inspect and possibly replace the fuel tanks.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and use Maverick recall number 21C35.

Ford Maverick Seat Belt Buckle Recall

In a second Maverick truck recall, Ford is recalling more than 2,600 trucks with rear seat belt buckles that may not be properly attached to the floors.

The seat belt anchorages weren't built correctly because a supplier "produced tapping plates with extruded bolt holes that were not within specification and may reduce strength of seat belt anchorage."

Ford Maverick truck owners should watch for recall notices in January 2022, and dealers will repair the rear seat belt buckle attachments.

Ford Maverick truck owners with concerns may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford's reference number for this recall is 21C36.