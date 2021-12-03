Honda recalls 776,000 Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline vehicles with hoods that may suddenly open.

December 3, 2021 — A Honda hood latch recall for striker problems includes more than 776,000 Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline vehicles with hoods that may open while driving.

The hood latch striker recall includes 2019 Honda Passport, 2016-2019 Honda Pilot and 2017-2020 Honda Ridgeline vehicles that may have hood latch strikers that become damaged and separate from the hoods.

Trying to drive with the hood blocking the windshield may not be the safest driving scenario.

Honda engineers determined gaps in the front seal between the hood and grill which allows air to create noises and vibrations. But the vibrations can cause stress fractures along with hood latch striker and cause the hood latch striker to separate from the hood.

Honda found stress fractures on hood latch strikers in July 2016 during testing of a Honda Ridgeline.

"After adhesive was applied to a prototype vehicle’s hood latch striker, the vehicle passed durability testing; thereafter, adhesive was applied to the hood latch striker in mass production of similarly designed vehicles as a quality improvement effort." — Honda hood latch recall documents

Then in 2017 Honda opened a hood investigation because of loose hoods that vibrated and made noise, problems that caused the automaker to issued technical service bulletin TSB 17-083 to address hood vibration and loose hoods by adjusting the hood alignments.

But in February 2019, corrosion was found in the engine compartment during corrosion testing of a Passport due to gaps between the hood and grill.

Honda made changes during production of the Passport and Pilot to ensure hood latch height and the front seal between the hood and grill was set to specification.

Honda again opened a hood latch investigation because of vibrations, noises and stress fractures in the strikers, finding hood latch striker separations in the field.

Engineers tore into all the past quality improvement efforts made during production and determined the parts simply weren't strong enough.

As of November 19, 2021, Honda has received 116 warranty claims but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the hood latch problems.

The Honda hood latch striker recall includes 724,826 vehicles in the U.S., and about 51,325 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Honda Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline owners must be aware of loose hoods or noise coming from the hoods.

Honda hood latch recall notices are expected to be mailed January 17, 2022, and dealers will repair the hood latch strikers and hoods, or possibly replace the hoods.

Honda Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline owners who have questions or concerns should call 888-234-2138. Honda's hood latch striker recall number is PBV.