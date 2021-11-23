Honda Sunroof Shattered, Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Sunroof class action lawsuit includes 2015-2021 Honda and Acura vehicles with tempered glass.

November 23, 2021 — A Honda shattered sunroof lawsuit alleges Acura and Honda customers become distracted from the shock and sound of exploding glass which falls on and cuts occupants.

The Honda sunroof class action lawsuit includes all 2015-2021 Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with sunroofs or moonroofs manufactured with tempered glass.

The Acura and Honda shattered sunroof lawsuit was filed by three customers.

Missouri plaintiff Mary Tappana owns a 2021 Honda Pilot and paid $579.05 to replace the shattered sunroof.

Washington plaintiff Darryl Roberts owns a 2017 Honda Accord and paid $579 for a replacement sunroof.

Florida plaintiff Dustin Fulcomer owns a 2019 Acura TLX and paid $1,600 to replace the shattered sunroof.

Honda allegedly uses thin tempered glass for the sunroofs which are contaminated with nickel sulphide that makes the glass vulnerable to shattering.

"Nickel sulphide crystals can change shape or size over time due to factors like changes in temperature. The unstable nickel sulphide deposit embedded within the glass stresses the panel and can eventually cause an explosion." — Honda sunroof lawsuit

Acura and Honda allegedly use the thin glass to decrease the weight of the vehicle to help improve fuel economy. But the sunroof class action lawsuit alleges thin glass is difficult to properly temper which increases the likelihood of the glass panels cracking and breaking.

The Acura and Honda sunroofs allegedly cannot withstand the typical structural forces of the vehicles, something Honda allegedly knew would cost owners their own money for sunroof repairs or replacements.

Acura and Honda owners are allegedly told the sunroofs shatter because of rocks or gravel striking the glass from the outside.

The Honda shattered sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Tappana, et al., vs. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Girard Sharp LLP, Sauder Schelkopf LLC, Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, and Gordon & Partners.