Hyundai Elantra Class Action Lawsuit Settled

Hyundai engine lawsuit alleges Nu 1.8-liter engines suffer from oil sludge problems and piston slap.

May 14, 2021 — A Hyundai Elantra class action lawsuit has been settled over "Nu" 1.8-liter engines that allegedly suffer from piston slap, oil sludge problems and failures that cause customers to pay thousands of dollars.

The Hyundai Elantra lawsuit includes:

"2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra, 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT and 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe cars factory equipped with 1.8L Nu engines, which were purchased or leased in the U.S. (including the District of Columbia but excluding other territories), or purchased or leased abroad while a Class Member was on active military duty."

The Elantra Nu engines allegedly knock and make ticking noise before they fail, allegedly causing customers to pay up to $10,000 per engine replacement. The class action lawsuit alleges Hyundai knows oil sludge destroys the Nu engines and the automaker has issued technical service bulletins about Elantras.

The plaintiffs claim the engine noise is piston slap which is caused by a gap between the piston and the outer cylinder. And Hyundai dealers allegedly deny the Elantra engines are defective, then drivers are allegedly blamed for not properly maintaining the cars.

Hyundai says there is nothing wrong with the cars and denies all wrongdoing.

The Hyundai Elantra class action lawsuit was dismissed in 2019, but the judge allowed the plaintiffs to change and refile the lawsuit.

Hyundai Elantra Engine Lawsuit Settlement

Although the Nu engine class action lawsuit has been settled, customers need to be aware of the terms concerning these cold weather states.

Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Hyundai Elantra Engine Extended Powertrain Warranty

According to the Elantra Nu engine settlement, Hyundai will extend the powertrain warranty for a car registered in a cold weather state and owned by the original purchaser, original lessee or certified pre-owned Elantra purchaser.

The extended powertrain warranty covers the engine block, crankshaft, connecting rods and pistons from damage accompanied by a piston slap noise in the upper end of the engine. This is ordinarily most common in cold weather compared to other engine noises related to engine and accessory bearings, timing chain, valve train or squealing belts.

The warranty is good for 10 years or 120,000 miles following the original sale or lease of the Elantra.

For non-original purchasers and lessees in cold weather states, the extended powertrain warranty is good for 8 years or 80,000 miles following the original sale or lease of the Elantra.

A Hyundai Elantra extended powertrain warranty is available in warm weather states, but only under certain conditions.

To receive coverage, an Elantra customer must verify one of the following conditions.

After the settlement notice date, the customer registers the Elantra for at least six months in a cold weather state. Must show the Elantra was previously registered in a cold weather state. The customer must show substantial prior cold weather usage for a period of at least 90 consecutive days during the months of November to March, during which the Elantra was located in a place where it was exposed to at least 50 cumulative days of temperatures at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in that location during that period. Or the customer can "otherwise demonstrate with a heightened proof submission (as in, actual parts, photographs, or other evidence that clearly substantiates) that their engine problem is directly related to the piston-scuffing type defect alleged in the Action."

Hyundai Elantra Automatic 90-Day Warranty Extension

According to the Elantra class action settlement, cars already beyond the time and mileage limitations will receive an automatic 90-day powertrain warranty extension following the final approval order (April 20, 2021). Ask the settlement administrator about mileage limitations.

Hyundai Elantra Nu Engine Repair Reimbursements

For Elantra customers with cars registered in cold weather states, those customers will be able to submit reimbursement claims for "qualifying repairs" performed before the customers received notices of the settlement. However, the claim must be submitted by June 29, 2021, and must include all required documentation.

For an Elantra not registered in a cold weather state, the customer must show substantial prior cold weather usage for a period of at least 90 consecutive days during the months of November to March, during which the Elantra was located in a place where it was exposed to at least 50 cumulative days of temperatures at or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in that location during that period.

Or the customer can "otherwise demonstrate with a heightened proof submission (as in, actual parts, photographs, or other evidence) that clearly substantiates that their engine problem is directly related to the piston-scuffing type defect alleged in the Action."

Counsel for the plaintiffs will receive $875,000 for attorney fees and expenses.

Affected Hyundai Elantra owners may learn more and find claim forms at hmapistonsettlement.com.

The Hyundai Elantra class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Newark Division - Brown, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Sauder Schelkopf LLC, Migliaccio & Rathod LLP, and Levin Sedran & Berman.