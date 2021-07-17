Hyundai Recalls Santa Fe and Sonata Over Fuel Leaks

More than 18,000 Hyundai vehicles need their fuel pipes and connections inspected for leaks.

July 17, 2021 — A Hyundai fuel pipe recall includes more than 18,000 model year 2021-2022 Santa Fe and Sonata vehicles equipped with 2.5L turbocharged engines.

The fuel pipes were installed with "insufficient torque or improper concentricity" which could allow fuel to leak at the pipe connections between the high-pressure fuel pumps and fuel rails.

Leaking fuel that hits hot surfaces can cause engine compartment fires.

Hyundai discovered a fuel odor on a new 2021 Santa Fe in March and engineers confirmed the fuel pump connections were loose and allowing fuel to leak.

Hyundai couldn't find any incidents in the U.S., but decided to fix just two vehicles. But in June, Kia received a fuel odor complaint about a vehicle equipped with the same fuel pipes.

Hyundai learned that even if the fuel pipe connections are tight enough, they could still leak for not meeting the concentricity specification. The automaker then traced the problem to a certain production period and caused by "instability of the pipe diameter forming machine pin."

Hyundai drivers should be on guard for fuel or burning odors, smoke or illuminated warning lights.

The U.S. Hyundai recall involves 15,752 vehicles and a recall in Canada includes 2,290 vehicles.

Hyundai dealerships will confirm the production date codes of the fuel pipes and pipes confirmed to be from the affected lot will be replaced and tightened to the proper torque settings.

Fuel pipes outside the production dates will be inspected for fuel leaks and the pipes will be replaced if leaks are discovered. Dealers will ensure the connections are tight if no fuel leaks are found.

Hyundai Santa Fe and Sonata owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 6, 2021.

Customers with questions should call Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 207.