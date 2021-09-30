Hyundai Recalls 496,000 Sonatas For Misdirected Turn Signals

Hyundai recalls 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata, 2016-2017 Sonata Hybrid and Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrids

September 30, 2021 — A Hyundai Sonata recall has been announced for more than 496,000 cars because the turn signals may activate in the opposite direction the drivers intended.

Recalled are 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata, 2016-2017 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid vehicles, with 466,109 cars recalled in the U.S. and 30,335 recalled in Canada.

Hyundai says the problem is caused by the smart junction box software logic which may not properly interpret the signals received from the multifunction switch.

The same turn signal problem recently caused Kia to recall 94,000 Sedona minivans.

From August 2020 to April 2021, Hyundai learned of five customer complaints about misdirected turn signal indicators in 2015-2017 Sonatas. Hyundai also learned about turn signal problems in Kia Sedona cars related to the multifunction switches.

In July 2021, Kia initiated a Sedona warranty extension to collect switches and Hyundai learned the same multifunction switches were installed in the Sonatas. Hyundai engineers also determined the smart junction boxes used the same software logic.

Hyundai found 631 warranty claims related to misdirected turn signals on 2015-2017 Sonatas, but no crash or injury reports have been received.

A driver will see the unintended turn signal direction on the instrument panel of the Sonata.

Hyundai Sonata recall notices will be mailed November 19, 2021, and dealerships will update the smart junction box software.

Hyundai Sonata owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 855-371-9460 and use recall number 210.