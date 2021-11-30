Kia Carnival Recall Issued For Sliding Door Problems

Kia recalls 3,000 Carnival minivans because the passenger sliding doors may open while driving.

November 30, 2021 — A 2022 Kia Carnival recall includes about 3,000 minivans with remote controller assemblies for the passenger-side power sliding doors that may malfunction, preventing the doors from latching.

According to Kia, certain plastic holders inside the release actuator within the passenger-side power sliding door remote controller assembly may have been manufactured out of specification.

The drum and holder can bind and cause the latch to stick in the open position.

In November, Kia learned about Carnival sliding door complaints coming from South Korea, a problem considering the minivans are new 2022 models.

Kia says it's aware of two warranty claims, two customer complaints and one techline case. However, there have been no reports of crashes or injuries related to the sliding door problems.

A Carnival driver may hear four chimes and see a door-ajar warning when the power sliding door doesn't close properly. The warnings can occur with the Carnival parked or in motion.

If the driver ignores the warnings and drives the Kia minivan in this condition at speeds higher than 6 mph, an additional continuous door-ajar ringing sound will occur. Additionally, the door-ajar warning remains illuminated with an additional flashing red graphic.

The automaker says the Carnival minivans were built July 21 to October 26, 2021.

Kia Carnival recall notices will be mailed December 16, 2021. Kia dealerships will replace the passenger-side power sliding door release actuator drums and holders inside the remote controller assemblies.

Kia Carnival owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542. Kia's recall reference number is SC221.