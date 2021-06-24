Kia Recalls K5 Cars To Fix Steering Problems

Kia recalls more than 1,000 K5 cars equipped with 2.5L T-GDI engines.

June 24, 2021 — A Kia K5 recall has been announced for more than 1,000 cars equipped with 2.5L T-GDI engines.

The 2021-2022 K5 cars have rack-mounted motor-driven power steering systems without the ability to diagnose communication faults.

Kia says a driver may have to suddenly use increased steering effort when driving around a curve when Lane Following Assist is engaged.

A Kia K5 driver may hear an audible alarm and see an illuminated warning light.

The U.S. recall includes 846 cars and a Canadian recall involves 168 K5 cars.

Kia dealerships will update the steering software after K5 owner recall notices are mailed June 24, 2021.

Kia K5 owners with questions should call 800-333-4542 and ask about recall numer SC213.