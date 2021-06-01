Kia Soul Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Seat Belts

Lawsuit alleges rear occupant has no access to the seat belt when the split seat is folded down.

June 1, 2021 — A Kia Soul class action lawsuit alleges the seat belts aren't available to occupants on the rear passenger's side of the vehicles when the split rear seats are folded down.

The 2020-2021 Kia Souls are equipped with 60/40 split folding rear bench seats, advertised as capable of fitting "your friends and their luggage.”

But the Kia class action alleges the seat belt for the rear passenger isn't accessible when the driver’s side of the split rear seat is folded down.

The California 2020 Kia Soul owner who filed the class action lawsuit says Kia never warned him or other owners or lessees the rear seat belts couldn't be used if the rear seats are folded down.

This means customers had no way of knowing about the alleged problem until after they purchased or leased the Kia Souls.

Although the vehicles are still under their warranties, the class action alleges Kia dealers refuse to repair the alleged problem which prevents rear occupants from wearing their seat belts.

A Kia Soul hasn't been issued and the plaintiff says Kia apparently has no clue what to do about the seat belts and the automaker hasn't offered to refund any costs associated with the seat belts and rear folded seats.

Rear Kia Soul occupants are in danger without access to the seat belts, all because of using the folding split seat feature promoted by Kia.

In addition to losing the use of one of the rear seat belts, the Soul class action lawsuit alleges the vehicle values have decreased due to Kia's "wrongful conduct."

According to the Kia Soul class action, the automaker should have known it was misrepresenting the vehicles since it was Kia that manufactured the Souls.

The Kia Soul class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: James Javier Maurico, v. Kia Motors America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Veen Firm, P.C., and Bisnar | Chase LLP.