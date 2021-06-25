Land Rover Discovery SUVs May Lose Electrical Power

Land Rover recalls nearly 1,500 SUVs because of problems with the battery ground studs.

June 25, 2021 — Nearly 1,500 model year 2020-2021 Land Rover Discovery SUVs are recalled because they may lose electrical power and shut down.

A loose contact between the battery ground stud and the vehicle body may cause multiple electrical faults.

Losing electrical power will be a serious problem when driving at night if the lights go out.

Land Rover Discovery SUVs were recalled in November 2020 for the same battery stud problems, but the automaker continued to monitor the field for electrical issues.

An investigation was opened and engineers learned in May 2021 the installation of the stud as part of the body panel fabrication process may not have created enough physical contact between the self-piercing stud and the body panel.

The engineering team also discovered a faulty contact will create electrical resistance and increased heat which can damage components.

Land Rover says it doesn't know of any crashes related to the battery stud problems.

The U.S. Land Rover recall includes 1,383 Discovery SUVs and in Canada more than 80 SUVs are recalled.

Land Rover dealers will replace the ground studs after owner notification letters are mailed August 13, 2021.

Discovery owners may contact Land Rover at 800-637-6837 and use recall number N607.