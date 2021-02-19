Lexus RX 350 SUVs Recalled To Remove Transport Hooks

Lexus recalls 1,000 vehicles with marine transport hooks that may still be attached to the SUVs.

February 19, 2021 — A Lexus recall involves more than 1,000 model year 2019 Lexus RX 350 and 2021 RX 350 vehicles that may still have their transport hooks that should have been removed.

The transport hook attached to the left rear corner of each of the subject vehicles is used during marine transport. But it was supposed to be removed before the Lexus vehicles were sold.

The fuel filler pipe could become damaged and cause a fire if a vehicle with this transport hook is involved in certain rear-end collisions.

The Lexus RX 350 recall is expected to begin March 29, 2021. Lexus dealers will remove the rear transport hooks.

Owners may contact Lexus at 800-331-4331 and use recall reference number 21LA01.