Mercedes says six vehicles may suffer from rearview camera image problems.

May 20, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling six model year 2021 E350, E450, E450 Wagon and AMG E63 vehicles.

The parking control unit may fail to display the rearview camera image and cause the parking sensors to misidentify or fail to detect objects.

The Mercedes recall is expected to begin May 31, 2021, when dealers will replace the parking control units.

Owner may contact Mercedes at 800-367-6372.