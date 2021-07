Mercedes-Benz Recalls Vehicles That Need New Headlights

About 1,700 A-Class, C-Class, GLB-Class and GLE-Class vehicles may need LED headlights.

July 15, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz LED headlight problems have caused a recall of nearly 1,700 of these vehicles equipped with LED headlights that may not be correctly adjusted.

2018-2020 Mercedes-Benz C300

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz A220

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE580

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53

The LED headlights may have been incorrectly adjusted during previous repairs, and the problem is bad enough that Mercedes dealerships will need to replace the headlights.

The supplier made a mistake with the data label applied to the LED headlights and vehicle owners won't know the headlights were incorrectly adjusted.

According to the automaker, "the light intensity of the high beam, low beam, and the model specific turn signal indicator" may not meet federal standards.

Nearly 1,500 Mercedes vehicles are recalled in the U.S., and 200 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Mercedes expects to mail LED headlight recall notices August 31, 2021, but owners with questions may call 800-367-6372.