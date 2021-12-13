Nissan Pathfinder Hood Latch Recall May Be Necessary

Government investigates why Nissan Pathfinder hood latches failed and allowed the hoods to open.

December 13, 2021 — A Nissan Pathfinder hood latch recall may be on the horizon based on the results of a federal investigation into complaints about Pathfinder hoods that opened while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says more than 325,500 model year 2013-2016 Nissan Pathfinder SUVs are included in the investigation.

A Nissan Pathfinder hood latch recall is a possibility because at least 14 reports have been received about hood latch failures that caused the hoods to fly open.

Nissan Pathfinder drivers say they couldn't see to drive once the hoods suddenly opened, not to mention the startle factor drivers experienced.

Nissan is currently collecting hoods and latches from Pathfinders, and it was just months ago that a Nissan Pathfinder hood latch recall was announced for model year 2022 Pathfinders.

The September Nissan Pathfinder hood latch recall was ordered for 3,300 new SUVs because of welding problems. Nissan said the welds could cause the secondary hood latch retainer brackets to detach from the Pathfinders.

The 2013-2016 Nissan Pathfinder hood latch investigation will try to determine why the latches fail and if a hood latch recall is necessary.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Nissan Pathfinder hood latch investigation.