Porsche customer alleges the brakes squeak and squeal because of defects in the brake systems.

September 3, 2021 — A Porsche brake squeal lawsuit has been dismissed after the plaintiff failed to obey the rules put in place by the judge.

California plaintiff Eliza Minassian leased a 2018 Porsche Cayenne but claims the brakes are defective because they squeak and squeal, especially when the vehicle is coming to a stop.

The Porsche brake squeal class action lawsuit alleges a nationwide conspiracy is occurring between Porsche and its dealerships, and those dealers allegedly don't document customer visits about the squealing brakes.

According to the plaintiff, Porsche dealers won't provide repair orders to customers which makes it difficult to take advantage of lemon laws.

The plaintiff says the brake squeal causes unnecessary attention from other drivers and even law enforcement.

Porsche customers also allegedly drive their vehicles less frequently because of the alleged brake noise.

The class action lawsuit further alleges Porsche limits the warranty, which allegedly makes the warranty "unconscionable" for vehicle owners and lessees.

Porsche Brake Squeal Lawsuit Dismissed

In June 2021, Judge Dolly M. Gee dismissed the first amended lawsuit for failure to oppose a motion to dismiss filed by Porsche, but the lawsuit was dismissed with leave to amend.

At the time Judge Gee told the plaintiff that failure to oppose any future motion to dismiss would result in dismissal of the lawsuit, but with "prejudice for lack of prosecution."

The plaintiff filed a second amended class action lawsuit on June 24, but there were problems with the filing and the plaintiff refiled her second amended lawsuit. Porsche then filed another motion to dismiss and the plaintiff had until July 23 to file her opposition to the Porsche motion.

However, the judge dismissed the lawsuit because the plaintiff didn't file a timely opposition to the Porsche motion to dismiss. And there won't be another chance to refile the Porsche brake squeal lawsuit.

"The Court therefore DISMISSES this action with prejudice for failure to oppose the MTD [motion to dismiss], for violating the Local Rules and the Court’s Order, and for lack of prosecution." — Judge Dolly M. Gee

The Porsche brake squeal lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Minassian, vs. Porsche Cars North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Margarian Law Firm.