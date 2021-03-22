Porsche Canada Class Action Lawsuit: Emissions and Fuel Economy

Porsche owner claims 2007-2017 gasoline-powered vehicles are illegal.

March 22, 2021 — A Porsche Canada class action lawsuit includes all residents of Canada who purchased or leased a 2007-2017 gasoline-powered Porsche vehicle sold in Canada.

The lawsuit specifically mentions these models.

2009-2016 Porsche Boxster and Boxster S

2009-2016 Porsche Cayman and Cayman S

2012-2016 Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S

2010-2013 Porsche Panamera S

2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo

2015 Porsche 911 S

2016 Porsche Cayenne GTS

2017 Porsche Cayenne S

The British Columbia plaintiff purchased a used 2011 Porsche Cayman S equipped with Sport Plus mode in September 2012. But the plaintiff alleges the vehicle has emitted illegal levels of emissions and he has paid more for fuel to drive the Cayman.

Alleged Porsche Axle Ratio Fraud

The plaintiff claims Porsche told Canadian regulators one thing about the vehicles then sold customers completely different vehicles.

Porsche allegedly altered the gears connecting the drive shaft and rear axle and manipulated the software so the testing vehicles would emit fewer pollutants and be more fuel-efficient than the versions sold or leased to consumers.

According to the Porsche Canada class action, the vehicles used in emissions tests emitted up to 8% less C02 and had better fuel economy than the vehicles Porsche sold and leased to Canadian consumers. This, claims the plaintiff, is deceptive and illegal.

Alleged Porsche Testing Software Fraud

The Canadian class action alleges Porsche installed secret software in the electronic control units which caused the vehicles to perform one way in the lab and a different way on the roads.

"Porsche's special test mode was activated by certain entry and exit conditions. In certain calibrations, the test mode was designed to be activated for some or all of regulatory testing (during which the vehicle would use less fuel and emit iess C02) and de-activated under normal, on-road driving conditions (resulting in increased fuel consumption and emissions)." — Porsche lawsuit

Alleged Porsche Sport Plus Fraud

Porsche allegedly told Canadian regulators the high-performance driving mode known as Sport+ or Sport Plus met emissions requirements even though Sport Plus mode exceeded legal limits of emissions.

This allegedly made the Porsche vehicles illegal to import or sell in Canada.

The Porsche Canada class action lawsuit references a 2020 investigation opened in Germany after the automaker reported possible problems with the vehicles.

The Porsche Canada class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Trevor Stone, v. Dr. ING. H.C. F. Porsche AG, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP.