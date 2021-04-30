Porsche Cayenne SUVs Recalled Over Steering Control

Porsche Cayennes may have rear axle lock nuts that can break from corrosion.

April 30, 2021 — Porsche is recalling 1,720 Cayenne SUVs at risk of going out of control from busted rear axle lock nuts.

Recalled are the 2021 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne S, Cayenne Turbo, Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Coupe, Cayenne S Coupe, Cayenne Turbo Coupe and Cayenne GTS Coupe.

Porsche says the problem is the lock nut on the trailing arm of the rear axle that may break due to stress corrosion. Corrosion could cause a loose threaded connection that can cause the suspension components to move beyond their intended positions.

A driver may lose control of the SUV if the screw connection fails while driving.

In February, Porsche discovered the locking nuts may not meet specifications, but the automaker says there haven't been any reports of misaligned steering wheels or other complaints related to the lock nuts.

According to Porsche, a driver may not notice potential noise and vibrations caused by the loosening connections.

The U.S. recall includes 1,568 Porsche Cayennes and another 152 are recalled in Canada.

The screw connections on the rear trailing arms will be replaced and new lock nuts will be installed according to specifications.

The Porsche Cayenne recall is expected to begin June 18, 2021.

Cayenne owners may contact Porsche customer service at 800-767-7243. Porsche's number for this recall is AMA9.