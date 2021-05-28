Porsche Recalls Panamera and Taycan For Suspension Problems

— Porsche is recalling 565 vehicles because the front lower trailing arms may break and cause drivers to lose control of the vehicles.
- 2021 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Panamera
- 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S
- 2021 Porsche Panamera GTS
- 2021 Porsche Panamera 4
- 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo
- 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive
- 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive
- 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
- 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid
- 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid
Porsche says the front lower trailing arms were not forged correctly, a problem dealers will fix when the trailing arms are replaced.
Porsche owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed July 16, 2021.
Owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and ask about recall number AMB2.