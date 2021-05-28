Porsche recalls 565 vehicles with front lower trailing arms that may break.

Porsche Recalls Panamera and Taycan For Suspension Problems
— Porsche is recalling 565 vehicles because the front lower trailing arms may break and cause drivers to lose control of the vehicles.

  • 2021 Porsche Taycan
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera GTS
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera 4
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid
  • 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

Porsche says the front lower trailing arms were not forged correctly, a problem dealers will fix when the trailing arms are replaced.

Porsche owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed July 16, 2021.

Owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and ask about recall number AMB2.

