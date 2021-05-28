Porsche Recalls Panamera and Taycan For Suspension Problems

Porsche recalls 565 vehicles with front lower trailing arms that may break.

May 28, 2021 — Porsche is recalling 565 vehicles because the front lower trailing arms may break and cause drivers to lose control of the vehicles.

2021 Porsche Taycan

2021 Porsche Panamera

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S

2021 Porsche Panamera GTS

2021 Porsche Panamera 4

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

Porsche says the front lower trailing arms were not forged correctly, a problem dealers will fix when the trailing arms are replaced.

Porsche owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed July 16, 2021.

Owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and ask about recall number AMB2.