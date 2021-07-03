Porsche Recalls Taycan Cars That Lose Power

Porsche says about 130 Taycan cars have lost motive power due to software problems.

July 3, 2021 — A Porsche Taycan recall includes about 43,000 cars after about 130 cars lost power without warning.

The 2020-2021 Porsche Taycans have software problems that can incorrectly detect a faulty communication and cause the cars to lose motive power.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation in May after 2020-2021 Taycan owners filed complaints about their cars losing power, with some owners claiming they couldn't restart the vehicles.

Although about 130 Taycans have lost power, Porsche says it isn't aware of any crash or injury reports.

Some customer cars have already received the software updates and Porsche already made changes during production.

As it stands, the software update will have to be performed by a Porsche dealer and is not available over-the-air.

Porsche says Taycan owners will likely have to wait an hour for the software update to be completed.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more is known about the Porsche Taycan recall.