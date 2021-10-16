Porsche Taycan Recall Issued For Nearly 12,000 Cars

Porsche Taycan pre-collision automatic hazard lights violate federal safety standards.

October 16, 2021 — A Porsche Taycan recall involves nearly 12,000 model year 2020-2021 Taycan cars with pre-collision automatic hazard lights that may activate in non-emergency situations.

Porsche says the systems works as designed, but activation of hazard warning lights in non-emergency situations could confuse other drivers.

Porsche learned of the problem at the end of August when engineers determined the Taycans are "programmninged with pre-collision automatic hazard warning lamp activation logic that may exceed the automatic activation functionality" permitted by U.S. safety standards.

Porsche notes the feature is allowed in other markets.

Porsche believes the pre-collision hazard lights "provides a net safety benefit," but the automatic activation of warning hazard lights still violates safety standards.

Taycan drivers will know about the problem because turn signal lights in the instrument clusters and hazard warning controls will indicate any activation of the hazard warning lights.

Porsche dealers will fix the problem by reprogramming the cars to remove the pre-collision hazard light functions.

Porsche says Taycan recall notices are expected to be mailed December 13, 2021.

Porsche Taycan owners may call 800-767-7243 and use recall number AMC1.