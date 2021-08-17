Ram Trucks Recalled For Side Curtain Airbag Dangers

More than 263,000 Ram trucks are recalled after a side curtain airbag inflator exploded.

August 16, 2021 — A Ram truck recall includes more than 263,000 vehicles because the side curtain airbag inflators may explode even if the airbags don't deploy in crash impacts.

The recall includes 2015-2020 Ram 2500 pickups, Ram 3500 pickup trucks and Chassis Cab vehicles and previous generation 1500 pickups, or what Chrysler now calls the Classic.

The automaker says the current generation Ram 1500 trucks, which launched with 2019 models, are not affected.

About 212,373 Ram trucks are recalled in the U.S., more than 42,530 are recalled in Canada, about 3,800 trucks are recalled in Mexico and 4,540 Ram trucks are recalled outside North America.

The same side curtain airbag problem caused General Motors to recall more than 410,000 Chevrolet and GMC trucks, a problem caused by moisture during the manufacturing process.

The moisture can contaminate the inflators which can cause ruptured inflators that create pieces of metal that fly through the truck interior.

Chrysler knows of one inflator rupture but no injuries have been reported.

In addition to the Ram trucks, a small number of inflators were sold as replacement parts and are also recalled.

Fiat Chrysler didn't announce when the recall will begin, but Ram owners may call 800-853-1403.