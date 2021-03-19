Faulty Tires Cause Honda Pilot and Passport Recall

Tires could suddenly lose air from sidewall breaks or separated belts.

March 19, 2021 — Honda is recalling 1,215 model year 2019-2020 Passport and Pilot vehicles because the tires could rupture and cause the vehicles to go out of control.

The Passports and Pilots are equipped with Continental tires that may suddenly lose air if the belts separate or breaks occur in the sidewalls. Honda says the problem occurred when the tire company overcured the tires.

To date no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Honda says 1,093 Passports and Pilots are recalled in the U.S., and 122 are recalled in Canada.

Honda dealers will inspect the tires and replace them if needed, however, the automaker says it believes only seven tires total are affected by the overcured condition.

The Honda Passport and Pilot recall is expected to begin April 19, 2021.

Pilot and Passport customers with questions should call 888-234-2138 and refer to recall number UA2.