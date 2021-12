VW recalls 2 Tiguans in the U.S. and 1 in Canada.

December 29, 2021 — Volkswagen is recalling three 2018 Tiguan vehicles because an incorrect roof reinforcement assembly may have been installed when repairing roof damage.

VW Tiguan owners have been contacted so the roof reinforcements can be replaced.

VW Tiguan owners may call 800-893-5298 and use recall number 51H5.