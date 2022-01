Hyundai recalls 1,000 vehicles for dealerships to replace the instrument clusters.

January 20, 2022 — Hyundai is recalling about 1,000 model year 2022 Santa Fe HEV and Santa Fe PHEV vehicles because of problems with the instrument clusters.

Hyundai says the LCD screens may invert the images when starting the vehicles.

About 283 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Hyundai Dealers will replace the instrument clusters once recall notices are mailed February 25, 2022.

Santa Fe owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and use recall number 217.