Audi Gateway Control Module Recall Inadequate, Says Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit says Audi cars shut down when moisture invades the gateway control modules.

January 30, 2022 — An Audi gateway control module recall is allegedly not good enough to fix and prevent Audi vehicles from activating numerous warning lights before the vehicles shut down.

The Audi gateway control module class action lawsuit includes consumers, "who purchased or leased any 2017 or later model Audi vehicle equipped with a gateway control module (designated by Defendants as a 'J533' module) located under the rear bench seats."

This includes 2018 to present Audi Q5, Audi SQ5, Audi Q7 and Audi A8 vehicles.

The Audi gateway control module lawsuit was filed by plaintiffs Meghan Gioffe (Connecticut), Melissa Anido (Florida) and Alan Wurzelbacker (Illinois).

According to the lawsuit, Audi made a mistake by placing the gateway control module under the rear seat and cup holders where it can become damaged by moisture in an unsealed compartment.

The Audi class action lawsuit describes the module as a unit that, "functions as the relay through which different control modules communicate, including the modules responsible for controlling a vehicle’s drivetrain and the airbags."

A damaged gateway control module will cause several warnings and the module will shut down, sending the Audi into a reduced power mode. However, the plaintiffs also claim the engines can stall and drivers won't be able to restart the vehicles.

Audi Gateway Control Module Recall

An Audi gateway control module recall was announced in December 2021 for about 289,000 model year 2021-2022 Audi Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, and 2018-2022 Audi Q5 and SQ5 vehicles.

Audi said liquid may spill in the rear seats and cause the gateway control modules to shut down. The automaker also found problems with the body seams under the vehicles which allowed water to reach the modules.

Audi gateway control module recall documents filed with the government indicate the modules have safety mechanisms that shut off the modules if liquid enters the components.

Liquid can also cause short circuits which turn off the gateway control modules, but Audi says even with reduced power the vehicles maintain steering and braking.

The Audi gateway control module recall has dealerships installing covers on the modules to protect them from getting wet. Dealers will also apply sealant to underbody seams to prevent water from entering the modules.

According to the class action lawsuit, the recall repairs aren't good enough because Audi dealers will simply cover the gateway control modules with plastic bags.

The plaintiffs claim this is "hardly a sufficient remedy because the plastic bag can and will allow condensation to accumulate on the interior and disrupt the functioning of the gateway control module."

The lawsuit also argues the gateway control module recall won't provide reimbursements to Audi owners who paid their own money for repairs.

The Audi class action alleges replacement of the gateway control module costs between $1,300 and $1,800, "not including any repairs to other components that also may be damaged when the module shorts."

The lawsuit also alleges Audi will sometimes offer "goodwill" replacements of the gateway control modules but dealers allegedly tell owners any additional damage won't be covered.

The Audi gateway control module lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Gioffe, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Berger Montague.