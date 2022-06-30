Audi Piston Ring Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Lawsuit in Missouri says Audi 2-liter piston problems cause excessive oil consumption.

June 29, 2022 — Audi piston ring problems have caused a Missouri class action lawsuit that alleges vehicles suffer from oil consumption issues and 2-liter engine failures.

The class action lawsuit includes lessees and owners of these Audi vehicles in Missouri.

2012-2017 Audi TT

2012-2017 Audi A3

2012-2017 Audi A4

2012-2017 Audi A5

2012-2017 Audi A6

2012-2017 Audi Q3

2012-2017 Audi Q5

The lawsuit alleges the 2.0L turbocharged engines experience oil consumption problems due to the pistons, piston rings and piston heads. Audi allegedly failed to warn customers about the piston rings and oil consumption issues that cause complete engine failures.

According to the class action, Audi messed up with the piston rings because they allegedly don't sit properly in the piston head groves in the engines.

The pistons and engines can allegedly fail at any time because the combustion chamber is not properly sealed off from the parts of the engine that require engine oil for lubrication.

The Audi class action lawsuit also alleges fragments of the piston rings damage the cylinders and other engine components as the shrapnel travels through the engines.

The plaintiff argues Audi customers are stuck with huge repair bills as high as $10,000 for engine replacements. Audi owners and lessees are also allegedly in danger from driving the vehicles when they suddenly lose power and stall.

"The severity of the safety risk is self-evident: a sudden loss of power can prevent the driver from accelerating or maintaining speed, controlling the steering wheel or engaging the brakes, all of which drastically increase the risk of collisions." — Audi class action lawsuit

Audi has allegedly known about the piston ring problems since 2012 but concealed the defects to continue selling the vehicles.

The Audi piston ring class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri: Jeffrey Mishkin vs. Volkswagen Group of Amercia, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, and Burger Law, LLC.